AS Roma vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Jose Mourinho's AS Roma lock horns with an impressive Napoli side at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

AS Roma vs Napoli Preview

AS Roma are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi edged Sampdoria to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Neapolitan outfit defeated Bologna by a 3-2 margin last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a slight edge over Napoli and have won 15 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 12 victories.

AS Roma have won only one of their last eight matches against Napoli in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming in 2019.

Napoli have drawn 29 of their 75 away matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - more than any other opponent in the competition.

AS Roma are winless in their last 12 home games against teams occupying the top four positions in the Serie A standings.

AS Roma have won their last three matches in the Serie A and could secure four consecutive victories in the competition for the first time under Jose Mourinho.

Napoli have won their last 10 matches in all competitions - the only longer winning streak in their history was a run of 11 games in the 1929-30 campaign.

AS Roma vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have exceeded expectations so far this season and are the early favourites to win the league title this season. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation this season and will look to prove his mettle in this fixture.

AS Roma have grown into a robust outfit under Jose Mourinho and will face a formidable test on Sunday. Napoli have been in better form this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Napoli

AS Roma vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

