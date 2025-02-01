AS Roma vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AS Roma lock horns with Antonio Conte's Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

AS Roma vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit edged Juventus to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Giallorossi eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AS Roma vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a slight edge over Napoli and have won 16 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 15 victories.

Napoli are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches against AS Roma in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in December 2023.

After a run of four victories at home against Napoli in Serie A, AS Roma have won only two of their last eight such games in the competition.

After a run of seven defeats in nine matches in Serie A, AS Roma have remained unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.

Napoli have won each of their last seven matches in Serie A.

AS Roma vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on maintaining their lead in the title race. Romelu Lukaku has been prolific for his side and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

AS Roma have come into their own over the past month and have a point to prove going into this game. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Napoli

AS Roma vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

