AS Roma vs Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2023

AS Roma welcome Salzburg to the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of their Europa League knockout playoff on Thursday (February 23).

Jose Mourinho’s side suffered a 1-0 away defeat in last week’s first leg and will look to overturn the deficit.

AS Roma Femminile @ASRomaFemminile ANNUNCIO!



️ Elisa Bartoli rinnova fino al 30 giugno 2025



ANNUNCIO!

️ Elisa Bartoli rinnova fino al 30 giugno 2025

#ASRomaFemminile

Roma’s hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Europa League suffered a blow with a 1-0 loss at Salzburg. However, Jose Mourinho’s men returned to winning ways at the weekend, beating Hellas Verona 1-0 to move to third in Serie A.

The hosts have now won seven of their last eight home games and head into the Europa League return leg with momentum.

Diego Llorente @diego_2llorente Lavorare sodo! Questa è la via.



Daje Roma!!!



Lavorare sodo! Questa è la via.

Daje Roma!!!

Trabajando duro! Este es el camino.

Meanwhile, Salzburg continued their race for the Austrian Bundesliga title, cruising to a 3-1 win over WSG Tirol last time out. They have now won their last three games across competitions since a 4-3 friendly loss against Grazer AK on February 4.

Salzburg, who competed in the UEFA Champions League during the first half of the season, are first in the Bundesliga with a six-point cushion over second-placed Sturm Graz.

AS Roma vs Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the sides, with their first meeting coming last week, which Salzburg won 1-0 at home.

Salzburg are on a three-game winning streak, scoring eight goals and conceding once.

Roma have won seven of their last eight home games since December, with a 2-1 Coppa Italia loss to Cremonese on February 1 being the exception.

Salzburg have won their last three competitive away games since a 4-0 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League group stage in November.

AS Roma vs Salzburg Prediction

While Roma have struggled to get going on the road, they have been impressive at home, where they have won seven of their last eight games. Buoyed by their home support, Mourinho’s side should pick up a win and progress to the next round.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Salzburg

AS Roma vs Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Roma’s five games since the start of February.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the Salzburg’s last ten games.)

