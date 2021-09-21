AS Roma vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Thursday, looking to bounce back from the weekend's shock loss.

The Giallorossi went down 3-2 to Hellas Verona on Sunday, ending their six-match winning run and also handing Jose Mourinho his first defeat as Roma manager.

But they're still a good side, and it might as well have been an accident, with their sights now set firmly on the midweek fixture.

Udinese are still reeling from a 4-0 rout at the hands of Napoli on home soil as their unbeaten start to the season ended in spectacular fashion.

They may draw inspiration from their stunning 2-0 scalp in Rome last July, but this is a different Roma side, while their own record away from home isn't stellar.

AS Roma vs Udinese Head-To-Head

AS Roma have a really good record against Udinese, winning 30 of their 48 clashes and losing only eight times.

Last season, the Giallorossi won both their legs against Le Zebrette with an aggregate score of 4-0.

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

AS Roma vs Udinese Team News

AS Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola is the only absentee for the Giallorossi, as the midfielder continues his recovery from surgery on the Achilles tendon.

Having started on the bench in the last two games, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is widely expected to return to Jose Mourinho's starting XI.

The Armenian, should he come in, will replace Uzbek forward Eldor Shomurodov.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma English @ASRomaEN



Bryan Cristante gives his thoughts after Sunday's setback in Verona.



#ASRoma #VeronaRoma " We could have done better, especially after taking the lead..."Bryan Cristante gives his thoughts after Sunday's setback in Verona. " We could have done better, especially after taking the lead..."



Bryan Cristante gives his thoughts after Sunday's setback in Verona.



#ASRoma #VeronaRoma https://t.co/1P4rbBseK8

Udinese

Le Zebrette are missing talented young defender Iyenoma Udogie. The 18-year-old remains on the sidelines with an injury.

Injured: Iyenoma Udogie

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma vs Udinese Predicted XI

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Ricardo Califiori; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Tammy Abraham.

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Samir; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Jens Larsen; Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu.

AS Roma vs Udinese Prediction

AS Roma are looking to return to winning ways as soon as possible and might go all guns blazing on Thursday.

Also Read

Despite the shock loss to Verona, Jose Mourinho's side have been impressive. Given that Udinese have been poor on the road, we expect the home side to come away with all three points.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Udinese

Edited by Peter P