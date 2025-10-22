AS Roma vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Action continues in the Europa League as AS Roma and Viktoria Plzen lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since December 2018, when the Czech outfit picked up a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

AS Roma were made to rue their wasteful display in front of goal at the weekend when they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Inter Milan after squandering several clear-cut chances.

Before that, Gian Piero Gasperini's side had won three back-to-back games in the Italian Serie A, seeing off Lazio, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina.

Roma now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over OGC Nice in France on September 24, one week before suffering a 1-0 defeat against LOSC Lille on home turf.

Rafiu Durosinmi's ninth-minute strike proved enough to hand Viktoria Plzen three points at the weekend as they secured a 1-0 victory over Bohemians in the Czech First League.

Martin Hysky's men had failed to win their previous three league matches, picking up just one point from a possible nine while conceding six goals and scoring four in that time.

While Plzen have struggled back home, they have enjoyed a strong start to the Europa League campaign, playing out a 1-1 draw with Ferenvaros in the opening game on September 25, one week before claiming a thrilling 3-0 victory over Malmo.

AS Roma vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head

AS Roma hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won two of the last five meetings between the two teams.

Viktoria Plzen have picked up one win in that time while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils on two occasions.

Roma have won eight of their most recent 11 competitive home games, while suffering defeats against Torino, Lille and Inter Milan in that time.

Plzen are unbeaten in five of their last six away matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since mid-August.

AS Roma vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

While Viktoria Plzen have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, they face their toughest challenge yet in a superior AS Roma side.

Roma's form has declined of late but they boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-0 Viktoria Plzen

AS Roma vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Roma's last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts' last six matches)

