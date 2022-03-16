AS Roma vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

After grinding out a 1-0 victory on the road last week, AS Roma will look to confirm their place in the quarter-finals of the Conference League when they welcome Vitesse to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The Dutch outfit, meanwhile, will aim to come out guns blazing as they make the trip to Italy where they will be looking to overturn the deficit.

AS Roma failed to move into the Europa League qualification places as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese in Serie A last time out.

Jose Mourinho’s side are now unbeaten in each of their last six outings, dating back to a 2-0 Coppa Italia loss to Inter Milan in February.

They have now turned their attention to the Conference League where they picked up a slender 1-0 victory over Vitesse in the first leg of their last-16 clash last week.

Meanwhile, Vitesse were held to an uneventful goalless draw by a resilient Heracles Almelo side in the Eredivisie last time out.

They have now managed just one win from their last six league outings, losing three and claiming two draws in that time.

While Vitesse will head into Thursday’s game seeking to overturn the one-goal deficit, they have struggled to get going on the road in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last five away games in all competitions.

AS Roma vs Vitesse Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming last week. Roma claimed a slender 1-0 victory in that encounter.

AS Roma Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

Vitesse Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

AS Roma vs Vitesse Team News

AS Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola continues his long return to full fitness after suffering a severe injury last year, while the duo of Sérgio Oliveira and Gianluca Mancini are both suspended.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: Sérgio Oliveira, Gianluca Mancini

Vitesse

While the Dutch side head into the game with a clean bill of health, Dominik Oroz is currently suspended after picking up a booking in last week’s reverse fixture.

Injured: None

Suspended: Dominik Oroz

AS Roma vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla, Roger Ibañez; Jordan Veretout, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina; Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jeroen Houwen; Danilho Doekhi, Tomáš Hájek, Jacob Rasmussen; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Matus Bero, Toni Domgjoni, Eli Dasa; Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Lois Openda

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

AS Roma vs Vitesse Prediction

While Roma have been solid in front of their fans in recent weeks, Vitesse have struggled for form away from home, claiming two draws and losing three since a 1-0 win at Feyenoord on January 15.

With that said, we are backing the Italians to come away with another narrow win and progress to the next round.

Prediction: AS Roma 1-0 Vitesse

Edited by Peter P