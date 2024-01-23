AS Roma Women vs Bayern Munich Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

The action continues in Group C of the UEFA Women's Champions League when AS Roma Women and Bayern Munich Women lock horns at Stadio Tre Fontane on Wednesday.

With just three points separating first and last in the group, both sides head into the game knowing victory is essential in their quest for a place in the knockout stages.

AS Roma were left empty handed yet again as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the Women’s Serie A last Saturday.

Alessandro Spugna’s side have now lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them crash out of the Coppa Italia courtesy of a 2-0 defeat to Napoli on January 16.

Roma now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they are currently rock-bottom in Group C, having picked up four points from their four matches so far.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, saw their unbeaten run in the Champions League come to an end in their final game of 2023 as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Dutch powerhouse Ajax.

Alexander Straus’ side were in action for the first time this year two Fridays ago, when they hammered Granada 4-0 in a friendly at the Pinatar Arena Football Center.

With five points from a possible 12, Bayern are currently fifth in Group C of the Champions League, just two points behind first-placed Ajax.

AS Roma Women vs Bayern Munich Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Roma and Bayern Munich, with the German outfit claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

They first met in August 2021, when Bayern cruised to a 4-0 friendly victory before both sides played out a 2-2 draw in November’s reverse fixture.

Roma have lost all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 win over Pomigliano on January 13 being the exception.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 away matches, claiming seven wins and three draws since last April.

AS Roma Women vs Bayern Munich Women Prediction

While Roma will be looking to stop the rot on Wednesday, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Bayern side who have been solid on their travels this season. We are backing Bayern to come away with all three points and heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

Prediction: AS Roma Women 1-2 Bayern Munich Women

AS Roma Women vs Bayern Munich Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bayern to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Roma’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the hosts’ last six outings)