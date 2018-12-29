×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asian Cup 2019: 5 top stars who will be missed

Sudarshan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
124   //    29 Dec 2018, 03:04 IST

Tim Cahill
Tim Cahill

The 17th edition of AFC Asian Cup is going to held between January 5 and February 1 at the United Arab Nations. Total of 24 teams are split up in 6 groups and the teams will compete against each other in the first round which is the group stages of this tournament.

South Korea were the inaugural champions of this competition, but have won only twice till date. Japan has lifted this accolade most numbers of times with four titles. The current Champions of this tournament is Australia who lifted the trophy in 2015.

With just a few days to go to the 2019 edition of AFC Asian Cup, the 24 participating teams have announced their final 23-man squads. As always, there were quite a few surprises with the squads.

In this piece, we shall look at the five key players who will be missing this tournament.

#5 Aaron Mooy (Australia)

Aaron Mooy
Aaron Mooy

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has been left out of the squad because of medial ligament injury which he suffered in early November. He was hopeful that he would recover in time, but his rehabilitation took a much longer time than expected.

The midfielder has been an important player for both his club and country in recent times. It has been a tough time for his club as they sit in rock bottom of the Premier League and he is forced to sit on the sidelines and watch them.

The 28-year-old has played 39 times for Australia and has scored five goals in the process. He has not played in the Asian cup before but his reputation over the last three years has grown tremendously. Aaron Mooy was not a part of the 2018 Australian World Cup squad.

Aaron Mooy has the ability to control the game in the middle of the park and Australia will definitely miss him in the competition.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Australia Football Japan Football Tim Cahill Shinji Kagawa
Sudarshan
CONTRIBUTOR
Asian Cup 2019: 3 Reasons Why Australia will find it...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 most exciting group stage matches
RELATED STORY
4 successful teams at the AFC Asian Cup
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Australia
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Japan
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Final 23-Men Squads of All Teams
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Despite having 6 FIFA referees, no Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019, Group F preview: Japan, Oman,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Average Age of all teams, their oldest...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Teams who could make a shocking group...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
05 Jan UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
06 Jan AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
06 Jan THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
06 Jan SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us