Asian Games 2018: Analysis of Day 3 football results

Day 3 of football action at the Asian Games 2018 started on the Pakansari Stadium, Cibinong with Uzbekistan (95) taking on Bangladesh (194). All eyes were on the Uzbek midfielders, Odiljon Hamrobekov, who was the most valuable player and Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, who scored 3 goals in the recently concluded AFC Under-23 Cup in January.

Uzbekistan defeated Bangladesh 3-0 with goals coming in from Uriboev Zabikhillo in the 23', Khamdamov Dostonbek 57', Alibaev Ikromjon 66'. The Uzbeks dominated the game with 73% possession and Bangladesh did not get a chance to strike once on the Uzbek's goal.

Uzbekistan's Khamdamov Dostonbek

The second game in the group pitted Qatar (98) against Thailand (122), which ended in a 1-1 draw. Qatar scored as early as the 6' through Shehata Hazem, and Thailand were able to equalize in the injury time late in the second half through substitute Chaided Supachai 90'+2 strike. Qatar had a slight edge in possession with 54%, with 9 shots on target of the attempted 19.

Group C action took place at the Jalak Harupat Stadium in Soreang, with China (75) playing Timor Leste (190). China crushed Timor Leste with a dominating 6-0 scoreline and goals were from Zhang Yuning 6', 20', Gao Zhunyi 27', 47', Wei Shihao 33', Yao Junsheng 36'. They had 64% possession of the ball and Timor Leste just had one shot on target. China had a massive 14 shots on target out of 27 attempts.

The second game in the group was between Syria (73) and UAE (77). Syria lived up to expectations by winning 1-0 against UAE with the solitary goal coming in from Barakat Abd Al Rahman 53'. Even though UAE had better ball possession of 54%, having had more shots on target, Syria won by getting past UAE stopper Alshamsi Mohamed.

Group D action started on the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Cikarang. Vietnam (102), the AFC Under-23 runners-up started their campaign against Pakistan (201). They were looking upto their electrifying forward, Nguyen Quang Hai, who scored 4 goals in the AFC Under-23 Cup, to continue his goal-scoring record at the Asian Games.

Nguyen Quang Hai, as expected, scored the first goal in the 21', followed by a goal from Nguyen van Quyet in the 41' and Nguyen Cong Phuong 72'. They went on to win the game comfortably 3-0. The Vietnam defence was so strong that Pakistan failed to have even a single shot on target. Vietnam had 59% possession and had 19 shots on goal out of 29 attempts.

In the second game, Japan (61) kick started their campaign against Nepal (161). Japan, much to everyone's surprise, scraped through Nepal 1-0, with Mitoma Kaoru scoring in the 7th minute. Japan did have 13 shots on goal out of 22 attempts and enjoyed 63% of the possession but Nepal stopper Limbu Kiran Kumar was unbeatable.