Astana vs Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023 

FC Astana will welcome Ballkani to the Astana Arena for a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (November 9th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Shakhter Karagandy in the Kazakhstan Premier League. They went ahead courtesy of Igor Shatskiy's 35th-minute own goal but Aydos Tattybaev stepped off the bench to level the game eight minutes into the second half.

Ballkani, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Drita in the Kosovan Superliga. Lumbardh Dellova's 36th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Gabriels will turn their focus back to the continental competition, where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat to Astana in the reverse fixture.

The result means both sides are tied on three points in Group C after three games.

Astana vs Ballkani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture was the first meeting between the two sides.

Nine of Astana's last 10 games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with seven games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

None of Ballkani's last nine competitive games have featured a goalless first half.

Astana have lost five of their last nine home games in European competition.

Ballkani's defeat in the reverse fixture was their sole loss in their last nine games in all competitions (seven wins).

Only one of Ballkani's last nine Conference League games have ended in a draw (six losses).

Astana vs Ballkani Prediction

Viktoria Plzen are seemingly running away as group winners in this group with a 100 per cent record so far. However, there is an intense three-way battle beneath the Czechs, with all the remaining sides in the group level on three points.

Astana and Ballkani will be looking to claim victory here to boost their chances of qualification to the knockout rounds. The visitors started the season with impressive displays against superior opposition in Plzen and Dinamo Zagreb before falling to defeat at home last time out.

There is little to choose from between the two sides on paper. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalfest.

Prediction: FC Astana 2-2 Ballkani

Astana vs Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - FC Astana to win or draw