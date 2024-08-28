Astana vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Astana and Brann will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. The latter are coming into the game with a two-goal advantage following their 2-0 home win in the first leg in Norway last week.

Felix Myrhe broke the deadlock in the 12th minute while Bard Finne made the lead more comfortable with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Both sides will resume their quest to scale the final hurdle in their respective quests to make it to the league phase of the Conference League. The winner advances while the loser will be eliminated from continental football this season.

Astana vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first leg was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Brann have scored at least two goals in five of their last six competitive games.

Astana's first-leg defeat ended their eight-game unbeaten run across competitions (six wins).

Five of Brann's last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Astana's last five competitive games have witnessed at least one goal scored in each half.

Brann are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions (five wins).

Astana vs Brann Prediction

Astana have been dominant at home in the last few weeks, winning the last four games on the bounce, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two. A similar level of performance will be needed if they are to progress to the Conference League proper for the second consecutive season.

Brann, for their part, have never made it to the main stage of the Conference League and are well-positioned to advance. Eirik Horneland's side have a two-goal lead to protect and will be full of confidence having won their last three competitive games on the bounce.

However, they are winless in their last five away games in European competition, drawing each of the last three. But this might not be much of a concern as the Bergen outfit need only avoid defeat or lose by a one-goal margin to advance.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Astana 1-2 Brann

Astana vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brann to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brann to score over 1.5 goals

