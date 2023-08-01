Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Astana host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday (August 2) at the Astana Arena in Kazakhstan for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The Astaneses were thrashed 4-0 in the first leg, so their progression hopes are all but over. Dario Spikic opened the scoring for Zagreb in the 35th minute before Luka Ivanusec netted a hat-trick as the Blues clinically took apart their hapless visitors.

Igor Biscan's side have one foot in the next round of the qualifiers. In a further boost to their confidence, Zagreb beat Istra 1961 3-0 in the league just days after their Astana demolition job.

Having lost 2-1 on the opening day to Hajduk Split, the reigning Croatian champions were bolstered by their midweek win as they picked up their first top-flight victory of the campaign.

Zagreb reached the group stage of the Champions League last year and are aiming to make it consecutive appearances in the competition for the first time since 2015.

Meanwhile, Astana's dream of reaching their first Champions League finals since 2015-16 season seems squished after their heavy first-leg loss. They must win by at least five goals at home to turn the tie around and reach the next stage of the qualifiers.

However, Astana have failed to score in their last three competitive games, including two league games. Their last action in domestic games saw them lose 1-0 to Kyzyl-Zhar SK, their second straight defeat across competitions.

Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three competitive clashes between Astana and Dinamo, with the Croatian side winning all of them.

Dinamo beat Astana home away in the 2018-19 Champions League qualifiers.

Astana's only prior appearance in the Champions League came in the 2015-16 season.

Astana have not scorer in their last three games.

Dinamo are winless in two games, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

The two sides enter the tie in contrasting form. Astana need a mighty effort to overturn a four-goal deficit, which they don't seem capable of doing right now.

Prediction: Astana 1-2 Dinamo

Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dinamo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes