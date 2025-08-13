Astana vs Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025 

Astana will welcome Lausanne to Astana Arena in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The hosts face an uphill battle, but home advantage could prove helpful.

Astana vs Lausanne Preview

Astana were defeated 3-1 in the first leg at Stade de la Tuilière. Lausanne were running away with a clean 3-0 scoreline, but Bosnia and Herzegovina international Ivan Basic snatched a consolation for Astana in the 90th minute. Astana will need to even the score on aggregate and claim a lead to expect passage to the next round.

Sary-Kokter finished second in the Kazakhstan Premier League last season to secure their place in the second round of qualifying. The hosts have participated in all editions of the UEFA Conference League since its inception in 2021-22. Last season, they reached the League Phase, finishing in the 28th spot.

Lausanne accomplished their mission in the first leg, although they lost concentration towards the end of the meeting, which led to the goal they conceded. However, we expect a change of pattern in the return fixture, with head coach Peter Zeidler likely to adopt a more balanced style between attacking and defending.

Les Bleu et Blanc finished fifth last season in the Swiss Super League to qualify for the Conference League second qualifying round. They crushed the Macedonian side Vardar 6-2 to reach the third qualifying round. Lausanne must avoid conceding early in the clash, which could boost the confidence of the home side.

Astana vs Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Astana boast six wins in their last 10 matches, drawing twice and losing twice.

Astana have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Astana have scored 11 goals in their last five matches and conceded five in the process.

Lausanne have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Astana have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, while Lausanne have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Astana – L-W-D-W-L, Lausanne – L-W-L-W-W.

Astana vs Lausanne Prediction

Astana are expected to fight as they aim to claw back their two-goal deficit, but winning on aggregate seems a tall order for the Kazakhstan side.

Lausanne could be aiming for a draw. A draw of any form would be enough for the Swiss side to validate their qualification for the next round.

Astana are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Astana 2-1 Lausanne

Astana vs Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Astana to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Astana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lausanne to score - Yes

