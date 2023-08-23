Astana vs Partizani Tirana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Astana host Partizani Tirana at the Astana Arena Stadium on Thursday (August 24) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

Looking for their first appearance in Europe since the 2019-20 season, Astana have seen their Champions League and Europa League chances squished.

The Kazakh side lost 6-0 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. They then went down 6-3 on aggregate to Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League third qualifying round.

The Yellow and Blues are looking to avoid a triple whammy of European exits by reaching the Conference League finals, which will also mark their debut in the competition.

Meanwhile, Partizani also had their Champions League ambitions ruined after losing 3-1 on aggregate to BATE Borisov. In the Conference League qualifiers, though, the Albanian side have won all four games.

The Red Bulls beat Moldovan side Atletic Club d'Escaldes 5-1 on aggregate before overocming Valmiera 3-1 in the next round to reach the playoffs.

Astana vs Partizani Tirana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive clash between the two teams.

Partizani have won their last four European qualifiers.

Astana have won just one of their last seven games: a 2-1 win over Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Partizani's Tedi Cara has scored in their last three European qualifiers.

Partizani have won their last two European qualifiers on the rod: 4-1 vs Atletic Club d'Escaldes and 1-0 vs Valmiera.

Astana have won one of their last five European qualifiers, but it came in their most recent outing: 2-1 vs Ludogorets Razgrad.

Astana vs Partizani Tirana Prediction

Astana are going through a rough patch and haven't pulled up any trees in the ongoing qualifiers. Partizani, in comparison, have been much better. Their recent form has been promising, and they boast a stoic defence, too.

The Albanian side are the favourites to prevail and should record a narrow win pn the road ahead of the concluding leg at home next week.

Prediction: Astana 0-1 Partizani

Astana vs Partizani Tirana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Partizani

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No