Astana vs Zimbru Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Astana will play host to Zimbru at Astana Arena in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers on Thursday. Both teams are set to meet each other for the first time.

Ad

Astana vs Zimbru Preview

Astana finished second in the 2024 Kazakhstan Premier League to qualify for the UEFA Conference League. They will enter the competition in the second qualifying round, where they kicked off their previous campaign in 2024-25. The hosts finished 28th in the league phase and failed to progress to the knockout stage.

Sary-Kökter are in competition mode thanks to the 2025 Kazakhstan Premier League, which is in its 18th matchday. Astana sit atop the standings on 40 points – three above second-placed Kairat. The hosts boast three wins in their last five matches, and will enter Thursday’s clash on the back of a 7-0 win over Turan.

Ad

Trending

Zimbru finished third in Phase 2 of the 2024–25 Moldovan Super Liga to earn qualification for the UEFA Conference League. The visitors are making their third appearance in the competition since 2023-24 but are yet to progress beyond the second qualifying round. In the previous edition, they were knocked out by Ararat-Armenia 6-1.

Galben-verzii kicked off their domestic campaign (2025–26 Moldovan Super Liga) for the new season last month. They have played five matches so far, winning two, drawing one and losing two. They sit fourth in the table on seven points. Zimbru will head for the upcoming meeting on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bălți.

Ad

Astana vs Zimbru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Astana are appearing for the fifth time in the UEFA Conference League.

Astana have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Astana have scored 13 goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Zimbru have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches.

Astana have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Zimbru have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Astana – W-L-W-D-W, Zimbru – D-W-W-L-L.

Ad

Astana vs Zimbru Prediction

Astana will be keen to maintain their impressive home form as they welcome the visitors, in view of claiming a comfortable lead ahead of the return fixture.

Zimbru are undefeated in their last three trips, winning twice, drawing once and scoring 10 goals against one conceded. They can take confidence from those stats.

Astana are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Astana 3-1 Zimbru

Ad

Astana vs Zimbru Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Astana to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Astana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zimbru to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More