Superstar Saka, Perfect Partey: 5 Talking points from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa | EPL 2021/22

Having lost both their previous games, this match offered Aston Villa and Arsenal the chance to go into the international break on a positive note. This was a chance for Mikel Arteta’s men to erase their valiant loss against Liverpool and show their top 4 rivals they’re still in the driving seat.

After a very dominant start, Arsenal would capitalize on their period of sustained pressure with a Bukayo Saka strike from the edge of the box. From the 30th minute on, Arsenal never looked like losing as they managed the game superbly.

The victory leaves Mikel Arteta’s men rooted in fourth, four points clear and with a game in hand. Life is good in the red side of North London!

Here are five talking points from Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal

#5 the Leno-Martinez derby

It can be argued that if it wasn’t for a Neal Maupay foul on a certain German keeper back in 2020, Lionel Messi wouldn’t have won an international trophy yet.

The chain of events since that moment in Brighton has changed the course of several careers, none more so than Emi Martinez. The keeper spent over 10 years in North London, making only 38 appearances for the Gunners, with 23 of those coming after Leno’s freak injury.

🦔 @johnjxlesPacked Ramsdale and Leno have wins against Martinez this season Ramsdale and Leno have wins against Martinez this season https://t.co/K4kwHJOFL4

Today, in unexpected circumstances, the duo clashed once again. Before the game, Aaron Ramsdale was ruled out with a hip injury, meaning Leno was given his first league start since August last year.

The German didn’t disappoint as he put in an assured and composed performance, giving the Gunners another clean sheet. His final save of the game secured all three points and the embrace he received from his teammates said it all.

#4 Aston Villa looked toothless in attack

Despite being in relatively decent form under Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa barely put up a fight today. The Gunners limited Gerrard’s men to just one shot on target and there were zero big chances created.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"I'm emotional in interviews, I care, I don't like getting beat."



Steven Gerrard gives and honest assessment of Villa's struggles against Arsenal, and clears the air with "I thought certain individuals lacked belief.""I'm emotional in interviews, I care, I don't like getting beat."Steven Gerrard gives and honest assessment of Villa's struggles against Arsenal, and clears the air with @TheDesKelly ... "I thought certain individuals lacked belief.""I'm emotional in interviews, I care, I don't like getting beat."Steven Gerrard gives and honest assessment of Villa's struggles against Arsenal, and clears the air with @TheDesKelly... https://t.co/E1mzOFpHND

It was only in the final ten minutes of the game that the Villans started to apply some sort of sustained pressure. But the second Mikel Arteta threw on Rob Holding, the game was done. Aston Villa were toothless but that’s because their dentists were Arsenal.

#3 Arsenal’s top scorer starts!

At no other team in the world, does the top scorer of the team start games on the bench – at Arsenal that happens. Such is the quality and competition for the wide positions and the #10 role, that Emile Smith-Rowe has found himself on the bench eight times in the league this season. Today, due to an unfortunate illness to the in-form Gabriel Martinelli, the England international found himself back in the starting XI.

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 Who remembers when Aston Villa thought they had a good chance of signing Arsenal superstar Emile Smith Rowe for £25m? 🤡 Who remembers when Aston Villa thought they had a good chance of signing Arsenal superstar Emile Smith Rowe for £25m? 🤡 https://t.co/xAd0hB9V8N

In a tireless performance, ESR couldn’t mark his return to the starting XI with a trademark goal, but he did run his socks off down the left flank. Up against an energetic Matty Cash, the 21-year-old won 6 duels and 5 free kicks for the team. He wasn’t free-flowing in the final third or in transition, but his manager will appreciate his faultless work rate.

#2 Thomas Partey is on another level

Are there many midfielders better than Thomas Partey right now?

I’m beginning to run out of superlatives to describe Thomas Partey. Since Arteta switched to an unofficial 4-3-3, with Xhaka at LCM and Partey as the holding midfielder, the Ghanaian has single-handedly run games through the middle.

EBL @EBL2017 Partey has been completely flawless *YET AGAIN* - elite at: ball retention, circulating play, progressing play, maintaining positional discipline which keeps the unit compact in defensive transition, wins all kinds of duels, high volume passer, press resistant.



World class. Partey has been completely flawless *YET AGAIN* - elite at: ball retention, circulating play, progressing play, maintaining positional discipline which keeps the unit compact in defensive transition, wins all kinds of duels, high volume passer, press resistant.World class. https://t.co/l4D7rFPF6Q

Up against an energetic Villa trio, Partey maintained an impressive 88% pass accuracy, winning 5 duels, making 2 interceptions, 2 tackles and creating 1 chance. He’s a complete midfielder and on his day, he’s one of the best in the world at what he does.

#1 Superstar Saka

Bukayo Saka’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. The 20-year-old hasn’t just become one of Arsenal’s best players, but he’s been adopted as the nation’s darling. He’s now a regular in Gareth Southgate’s squad and has made himself the first name on Arteta’s team sheet.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🤳 @BukayoSaka87 Our match winner has a special message for you after that one... 🥰 Our match winner has a special message for you after that one... 🥰🤳 @BukayoSaka87 https://t.co/9vD7LqQbHk

Up against an experienced Ashley Young, the youngster ran him ragged and with his tireless workrate and ingenuity. The winger had 49 touches of the ball, completed 19 passes, won 4 duels, created 2 chances, and scored the game's only goal. That makes it 15 goals and assists for the England international this season and there’s still a third of the campaign left.

