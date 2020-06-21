Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings for Blues in their comeback against Dean Smith's side | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea players rated and slated in their 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Chelsea went five points clear in fourth place following the crucial win.

Chelsea go five points clear of Manchester United with the 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Two goals in the space of one minute and 15 seconds were enough to add three points to Chelsea's tally this season as they came back from behind to beat Aston Villa and strengthen their foothold on fourth place.

The Blues got into the game right away, recycling possession and probing continuously. They had almost 70% of the ball in the first half, but completely against the run of play, Kortney Hause tucked away the opener.

It looked like one of those days for the Blues where they dominate proceedings but fail to stop counters, as previously seen in defeats to West Ham and Southampton.

They came back in the second half with far more intent, almost enjoying 90% of the ball and whipping crosses in. The hosts were great in the air, but they crumbled under sustained Chelsea pressure as super-sub Christian Pulisic scored his first goal since November. Olivier Giroud netted the winner shortly after for the Blues.

On that note, we rate the Chelsea players from their vital victory against Aston Villa.

Chelsea have recorded their first Premier League away win of 2020.



A crucial victory in the race for UCL football next season. pic.twitter.com/AbWTrfnCE1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 21, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8/10

Kepa was hardly tested until Anwar El Ghazi lined one up a strike from long range, but he was equal to it. Otherwise, the shot-stopper was easy on the eye with his distribution. Even when the Villans scored, Kepa did make the first save off the cross from Douglas Luiz.

Advertisement

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7.5/10

He misjudged the lines as Villa scored and committed a significant error, but Azpilicueta played a massive part in both of Chelsea's goals. After a slew of crosses, he simply put in without picking a man or a run, the Blues skipper put in the perfect delivery to Pulisic. He would go on to set up Giroud for the winner as well.

Antonio Rudiger - 5/10

Rudiger allowed John McGinn to get beyond him once in the first-half for a header — something one would never expect from him. Rudiger also failed to deliver his switch passes to Alonso, with quite a few of them going above the full-back's head.

There's a lot of scope for improvement with respect to Rudiger's game, especially with the likes of Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori fighting for the starting spot.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Christensen picked up right from where he left off in the games prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the tidier of the two centre-halves, apart from one lapse in concentration late on that allowed Jota to get a shot away.

Marcos Alonso - 5/10

He was, much like most of his partners, on the top end of the pitch more often than not. But Alonso wasn't quite accurate with his crossing. There was also an occasion where Chelsea switched the ball to him in a narrow, advanced position, but the Spaniard indecisively tried to cut back to his right.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5/10

It was a great sight to watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek back in action

As one would expect, Loftus-Cheek was well off the pace this afternoon. He did get into the box whenever Chelsea circulated the ball out wide and try to get into the game. However, the incisive, dominant presence was visibly lacking. It's great to see the midfielder grab an hour of competitive football under his belt, but he hardly influenced proceedings.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Kante was one player who didn't seem influenced by injury or lockdown. The World Cup winner was always around, snatching the second ball and intercepting Villa's attempts at breaking away.

With Loftus-Cheek and Kovacic playing a little further, Kante finally got to stick to his beloved deep position at the centre of the park. And as per usual, he was at his best playing in his preferred position.

Mateo Kovacic - 5/10

We didn't quite see Kovacic driving forward, mopping up the ball in midfield or influencing the game creatively. He was one of the prominent players in keeping check of possession, but that was about it.

Willian - 6.5/10

Willian was highly diligent in the first 45 minutes when Chelsea bossed possession, as he ran down his flank regularly, drifted inside to notch a couple of shots and injected pace to his side's build-up play. He was not as involved in the latter stages of the game, but did well to screen his side and support Azpilicueta in defence.

Olivier Giroud - 8/10

Oliver Giroud finds the back of the net for Chelsea

Giroud has shown that has a point to prove with a reliable performance today. He was barely in the reckoning before Abraham's injury proved to be a blessing in disguise for him. The Frenchman worked his socks off, always got in beyond the Villa defenders and slotted his side's goal wonderfully. Giroud now has nine goals in just seven appearances against Villa.

Mason Mount - 8.5/10

Clearly Chelsea's best player in the first-half, Mount occupied some significant positions in between the channels. He went on a mazy run down the right side and put in a brilliant ball that went just beyond Loftus-Cheek.

Mount also struck a fierce shot from his weaker foot early on. On an overall note, he was fantastic with his defensive work, tackling and combination play with the likes of Kante and Willian.

Substitutes:

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

What a way to return from injury! Pulisic, just moments after coming off, was there on the far post to score the equaliser. He was determined to get into the box and showed a hunger for goals.

Ross Barkley - 5/10

Barkley was reasonably safe in possession and smart with his runs off the ball. Should he continue the same vein of form, there's a lot more he could offer in the final third for Chelsea from areas just outside the 18-yard box.

Tammy Abraham - N/A

Barely saw the ball since coming on.

Reece James - N/A

He was brought on just to provide an extra defensive presence. Played only about five minutes towards the end.