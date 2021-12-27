Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Jorginho brace inspires Blues to winning ways | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 3-1 away win at Villa Park in their Premier League fixture on Sunday. Romelu Lukaku, coming on as a second-half substitute, helped Chelsea turn the game around on its head.

Reece James' first-half own goal got proceedings underway. However, the Blues levelled proceedings, courtesy Jorginho from the penalty spot. A Lukaku strike and another Jorginho spot-kick then sealed the deal for Chelsea.

#AVLCHE Lukaku returns to the scoresheet as Chelsea secure all 3 points ✅ Lukaku returns to the scoresheet as Chelsea secure all 3 points ✅#AVLCHE https://t.co/jPUzbLHLgz

With the win, Chelsea moved level with second-placed Liverpool and six points behind leaders Manchester City. Liverpool have a game in hand, though. Earlier in the day, City registered a thrilling 6-3 win against Leicester City.

On that note, here are five talking points from Chelsea's win at Aston Villa:

#5 Chelsea suffer more injury worries

Chelsea welcomed back Lukaku, but two players had to be taken off the field with injuries.

Chelsea enjoyed a great win at Aston Villa. They scored three goals and kept control over proceedings throughout the game, especially in the second half.

There were a lot of positives to take home from their trip to Villa Park. That included Jorginho's goal-scoring record from the penalty spot and Lukaku's goalscoring return. However, one worry for Thomas Tuchel after the game would be the injuries to N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva.

Silva likely pulled his hamstring and could be back soon, but Kante's injury seems more serious. Ben Chilwell has already been ruled out. So it will be bad news for the Blues if both Chilwell and Kante are ruled out for a lengthy period.

#4 Chelsea earn crucial three points ahead of tough fixtures

Chelsea recorded a comfortable win over Aston Villa.

Chelsea's first win in three games could not have come at a better time. The Blues face Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League in January, which could prove decisive in the title race.

Thomas Tuchel's men had a solid outing at Aston Villa. The addition of Romelu Lukaku provided a much-needed physical presence in the final third, which led to a shift in their approach.

Squawka Football @Squawka Romelu Lukaku has scored his first Premier League goal since September.



The Belgian ends his goal drought. 😅 Romelu Lukaku has scored his first Premier League goal since September.The Belgian ends his goal drought. 😅 https://t.co/FDgutGk6FP

The visitors kept their composure after conceding an early own goal. Chelsea were soon back on level terms, thanks to a penalty just six minutes later. The Blues will now hope to continue their winning ways against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday before taking on Liverpool and Manchester City.

