Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds register crucial win | Premier League 2022-23 

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 to procure their first victory since the FIFA World Cup at Villa Park on Monday, December 6. The Reds went two goals ahead in the first half through Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Ollie Watkins, who was presented with numerous chances throughout the game, pulled one goal back in the 59th minute. Despite the hosts' relentless pressure, teenager Stefan Bajectic produced an ice-cold finish to cap off a much-important victory for the Reds.

Both sides were wasteful in front of the goal. Watkins, apart from the goal, and Darwin Nunez failed to make the most of the chances that fell their way. The Uruguayan international, who did everything right apart from putting the ball into the back of the net, was awarded the Man of the Match for playing a key role in attack for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was at the end of a clearance near the halfway line to produce an extraordinary cross to find Andrew Robertson's late run into the box. The left-back found Mohamed Salah at the far post with his first touch and the Egyptian tapped the ball in from close range to put his side in the lead early in the game.

The hosts kept banging on the door and had chances to equalize through Watkins and Leon Bailey, but the attacking duo were wasteful in front of the goal. The Reds made it count through a set piece for the second time when Salah received the clearance at the far post and passed it back to van Dijk, whose shot took a tiny deflection off Ezri Konsa to hit the back of the net in the 37th minute. Captain John McGinn then failed to convert from short range just moments before the half-time interval.

Aston Villa began the second half with intent and created a number of chances before Watkins reduced the deficit when he headed the ball home following an exquisite cross from Douglas Luiz.

Unai Emery's men had the majority of possession following the goal but the Reds defended well and kept them at bay. The introduction of Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott allowed Liverpool to regain control of the game. The Reds finally restored their two-goal lead in the 81st minute, courtesy of a fine finish from the youngster Stefan Bajectic.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen parried the ball away to Stefan Bajcetic's path while trying to clear Nunez's cross to Salah. The Spanish youngster evaded a challenge and nutmegged Tyron Mings to find the back of the net. It was a moment of delight for the youngster, who has been tipped as the next big thing from Liverpool's academy.

The win sees Liverpool go sixth in the league table, five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, with a game in hand.

On that note, here's how Liverpool players fared in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa:

Liverpool player ratings:

Alisson Becker - 8/10

Alisson Becker was busy throughout the night and kept his side in the match by making important saves in both halves. He was instrumental in Liverpool's victory.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a ridiculous ball to pick out Andy Robertson for the opening goal. The right-back also dictated Liverpool's tempo from the back with his passing.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

Joel Matip got manhandled by Ollie Watkins before the striker found the back of the net in the second half. The Cameroonian international stepped up and produced a spirited display after the hosts' only goal.

Virgil van Dijk - 9.5/10

Virgil van Dijk did not put a foot wrong throughout the game. The Dutch international had to make ground for Joel Matip's errors for most of the game. He handled aerial threats well and his goal played a huge role in the result.

Andy Robertson - 8.5/10

Andy Robertson was the furthest on the pitch on the left flank. He produced a peach of an assist after receiving the ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold for the opener. He was a tireless runner on the left wing throughout the game.

Fabinho - 7.5/10

Fabinho had a decent outing by winning balls in the middle of the park. The Brazilian was at the heart of the midfield and did well to keep his team ticking.

Thiago Alcantara - 6/10

Thiago was not at his best against Aston Villa. The experienced midfielder was sloppy and gave away possession cheaply on numerous occasions. His passing was also way off the mark.

Jordan Henderson - 7.5/10

The Skipper was making things happen with his relentless press in an advanced position on the pitch. He kept the midfield and forward line ticking by releasing the ball quickly.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7/10

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain produced an immense first-half display but was completely anonymous in the second half until he was taken off. The English international's ability to run through the wing made life heard for right-back Ashley Young.

Mohamed Salah - 9/10

Mohamed Salah's goal saw him go level with Sir Kenny Dalglish. The Egyptian was in the right place to tap the ball in for the opener. He also assisted the second goal by picking out van Dijk.

Darwin Nunez - 7.5/10

It is a dilemma to rate Darwin Nunez because of a mixed game. The striker had two glorious chances, which he fluffed. That said, his runs made space for others to get into promising positions and he played a crucial role in their third goal.

Liverpool Substitutes

Naby Keita - 7.5/10

He installed a calm presence after coming on. He won tackles and helped the Reds regain possession on numerous occasions.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Harvey Elliott did well to give Andy Robertson some protection in defence after coming on. While he did make the occasional forward run, he made no impact in the attacking third.

Stefan Bajcetic - 9/10

The youngster's contribution was not just restricted to winning possession back, but also scoring a goal during the latter stages of the game. His composed finish ensured three points for Liverpool.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

He thwarted Villa's attacks from the right wing after coming on.

Ben Doak - 7/10

The youngster enjoyed his cameo off the bench and made a great run by leaving Lucas Digne for dead on one occasion.

Poll : 0 votes