Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as Marcus Rashford leads comeback 

Two Marcus Rashford assists ensured that Chelsea continued their poor run of results with a loss away to Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Blues opened the scoring in the first half, but the revitalized Englishman came on in the second half and turned the game on its head to hand the Londoners a second consecutive loss.

World Cup winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring in the ninth minute after he was set up by Pedro Neto and the sides went into the break with the Blues holding the advantage. However, Marcus Rashford came on after the break and set up Marco Asensio in the 57th minute to restore parity. The Englishman completed the turnaround for the hosts when he set up Asensio again in the 89th minute to make it 2-1.

Chelsea player ratings

Filip Jorgensen- 5.5/10

Filip Jorgensen did not have his best game for Chelsea and his poor handling of Marco Asensio’s shot sentenced his side to a defeat in Birmingham. He made four saves for his side in the game.

Malo Gusto - 6/10

The Chelsea defender was part of the right flank that was simply negligent. All two of Villa’s goals came from the right side of the pitch and the defender was on toast each time he faced Marcus Rashford.

Levi Colwill - 6.5/10

The young defender was decent for his side despite the defeat. He won three of five duels and won one tackle in the game. He and the rest of the defense have questions to answer after they failed to organize their defense sufficiently enough to stop Marcus Rashford from setting up the Villa equalizer.

Trevor Chalobah- NA

He did not play long enough to have an impact on the game after he was forced off with an injury in the eighth minute.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

The Spaniard was decent in the loss against Aston Villa but was fortunate not to be targeted in the match. He completed 55 of 58 passes, won three of five duels and made seven recoveries in the game.

Moises Caicedo- 7/10

The Ecuadorian midfielder was part of a Chelsea midfield that simply did not feel like a cohesive unit. He managed nine recoveries but failed to complete any of the three tackles he attempted in the match.

Reece James- 6/10

The Chelsea Captain was not well suited to his new role in midfield against Aston Villa. While he completed 95 percent of his 42 passes, he contributed to the midfield looking uncoordinated in attack and defense, which allowed Marcus Rashford cause problems after his introduction.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

The Englishman was decent in the game for the Blues despite never really testing the hosts defense. He created two chances and won five out of seven duels. His tracking back was simply not sufficient, often giving Marcus Rashford the time and space to take on Malo Gusto on the other end of the pitch to disastrous effect.

Enzo Fernandez- 7.5/10

The Argentine midfielder had a fine game and opened the scoring in the ninth minute. He lost the most duels in the match (10) but made five recoveries in the match.

Christopher Nkunku- 6/10

The French forward had a good game before he was taken off in the 76th minute. He completed all 23 passes he made, created two chances and won two free kicks for Chelsea.

Pedro Neto - 7/10

The Portuguese star led the line for the Blues and set up Enzo Fernandez for the opening goal. He created three most chances (4) in the match.

Chelsea substitutions

Tosin Adarabioyo - 6.5/10

The former Fulham defender came on after Trevor Chalobah’s early injury. He was solid, winning all two aerial duels he entered and completing 85 percent of his 48 passes. He could do little to stop Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio combining twice to condemn his side to a defeat.

Jason Sancho - 6/10

The Manchester United loanee came on in the 76th minute but did not do much for the Blues in the game. He managed just seven touches before the final whistle.

