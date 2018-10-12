Aston Villa appoint Dean Smith as manager and John Terry as assistant

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW ANALYST News 128 // 12 Oct 2018, 15:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The former Chelsea player has been appointed as Smith's assistant

What's the story?

Aston Villa has appointed Dean Smith as their new boss, with former Chelsea player John Terry taking up the assistant position. Smith replaced Steve Bruce as the head coach after the latter had had only three wins in all the twelve games, with Aston Villa in the 15th place in the Championship.

The club has also appointed Jesus Garcia Pitarch as the new sporting director – he has worked with clubs Valencia and Atletico Madrid as their football director in the past.

In case you didn't know...

Smith began his managerial career with Walsall before moving into Brentford in 2016. He helped them reached the ninth place in the 2017-2018 season and was their manager in the current season before taking his new job.

John Terry was linked to Spartak Moscow this year, but declined the offer and announced his retirement on the 7th of this month. Thus in less than a week of his announcement, he has taken up a new job at Villa.

Heart of the matter

Aston Villa is in the bottom half of the Championship table with 15 points from 12 games. For the first time since 1987, the club was relegated from the Premier League in 2016.

Since then, there has been a lot of change in management with Roberto Di Matteo sacked just after 12 games, and now, with Smith replacing Bruce at the boss.

Smith took Brentford to No.9 on the table last season

CEO Christian Purslow believes that the three new men can turn the tables for his club.

"These three appointments represent the start of a new era and direction at Aston Villa, and we are delighted to secure their services after an extensive search," he said, as quoted by the Sun.

"Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa Football Club. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship. The board welcomes him to the club and is looking forward to working with him and his staff."

What's next?

Aston Villa will need to win more games if they are to stay in the Championship and avoid getting relegated to Leauge One.

Only time will tell us if Smith and Terry can take the great club back to its glory.