Aston Villa v Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Aston Villa and Chelsea prepare to lock horns in a crucial Premier League encounter at Villa Park.

Chelsea are currently fourth on the Premier League table and will look to resume their season on a positive note.

Tammy Abraham will look to get in on the goalscoring act once again for Chelsea

Chelsea travel to the West Midlands to take on Aston Villa in a crucial encounter, as they aim to consolidate their position in the Premier League top-four.

The home side are in the thick of a relegation battle and are coming on the back of a 0-0 draw against Sheffield United at Villa Park, as they face the risk of dropping down to the Championship after a solitary season in the top-flight.

Frank Lampard has enjoyed a decent first season at Stamford Bridge and will look to finish the campaign on a high. With the likes of Manchester United, Wolves and Sheffield breathing down the Blues' neck for a spot in the Champions League, the London club will look to resume on a positive note with a victory against the league's 18th placed club.

Having already agreed a deal for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea also confirmed the capture of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for a £47 million fee.

The Blues have shown no intention of standing still and are expected to add to their squad further, with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho on top of their shortlist.

Aston Villa v Chelsea Head-to-Head

Aston Villa's last Premier League victory against Chelsea dates back to 2014, when they secured a 1-0 victory against the Blues at Villa Park. The Londoners have won the next five meetings between the two sides, including a 2-1 triumph in the reverse fixture in December 2019.

Aston Villa form guide: W-L-L-L-L-D

Chelsea form guide: L-W-L-D-W-W

Aston Villa v Chelsea Team News

Callum Hudson-Odoi will look to make an impression in the coming weeks

Lampard has fully fit squad at his disposal and will look to field a strong lineup, as the Blues travel to Villa Park to get their Premier League campaign back underway. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available for the first time this season but the Englishman is unlikely to return to the starting XI straight away.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has endured a tumultuous time in the past three months and will look to make an impression in the coming weeks. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, the youngster was accused of sexual assault last month and was being investigated for the same.

However, all charges have now been dropped and the 19-year-old will look to recover from a hellish three month period with a string of good performances for Chelsea.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Aston Villa v Chelsea Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland, Fredrick Guilbert, Kourtney Hause, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, Conor Hourihane, Marvellous Nakamba, Anwar El Ghazi, Mbwana Samatta, Jack Grealish

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount

Aston Villa v Chelsea Prediction

Aston Villa endured a massive let-off against Sheffield United midweek, as the Blades were denied what could have been the winning goal as goal-line technology failed to spot the ball crossing the line.

Chelsea will likely have too much in their locker for the home side, but Villa's fight for relegation could spring a surprise result. Additionally, the fact that Dean Smith's side already played a Premier League game before Chelsea's visit could work in their favour, as the outing against Sheffield is sure to have helped with the players' match-fitness.

Nonetheless, Lampard's side are favourites and should secure a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea