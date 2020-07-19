Aston Villa vs. Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

This Tuesday sees a huge match in the Premier League with potentially major ramifications in the battle against relegation, as Aston Villa play host to Arsenal. Dean Smith’s Villans are currently in 19th place in the table, three points from safety. However, the recent form of Watford and Bournemouth should give them hope of survival, particularly if they can take anything from this match.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in 10th place and while they still have a chance of securing a Europa League spot, their focus may now lie elsewhere. They defeated Manchester City this weekend to earn a spot in the FA Cup final. And a win there would give them a rubber-stamped ticket to Europe next season.

With Mikel Arteta’s side having just two days of full rest after that win over City before this game, Villa will be hoping to capitalise on some potential fatigue.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head

The previous meeting between these two sides was a drama-filled match at the Emirates in September. That game saw Villa take the lead twice, only for Arsenal to come back and win 3-2 despite having Ainsley Maitland-Niles sent off.

The Gunners have, of course, changed manager since – with Arteta replacing Unai Emery. And their form has definitely improved in recent months, particularly since the restart of the campaign. In Premier League action, they’ve won five of their 10 matches, including wins over Liverpool, Manchester City, and Wolves.

Villa, of course, have struggled throughout the 2019-20 campaign and their Premier League status is now hanging by a thread. However, a win over Crystal Palace and a draw at Everton have stopped the rot and given Dean Smith’s side at least a fighting chance of survival.

Over the years, matches between these two sides have been relatively even. Villa have won 66 games, Arsenal 83, and there have been 45 draws between the two.

It’s worth noting though that Villa have not beaten the Gunners since August 2013 – a 1-3 victory at the Emirates.

Aston Villa form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Arsenal form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Team News

Villa will be without their usual long-term injury concerns, meaning no Wesley, Tom Heaton or Bjorn Engels.

Defender Neil Taylor is expected to miss the game after suffering a hamstring injury during the win over Crystal Palace. But Kortney Hause may be an option here, albeit from the bench. And on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater will likely return to the squad too.

Injuries: Wesley, Tom Heaton, Bjorn Engels, Neil Taylor

Doubtful: Kortney Hause

Suspended: None

Arsenal’s injury list is quite substantial. Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers all remain out of action or highly doubtful.

Arteta will be able to call upon Eddie Nketiah – who is coming back from a three-match suspension. The young striker may well start here as Arteta could ring the changes following the Gunners’ win over Manchester City just three days before this game.

Injured: Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers

Doubtful: Mesut Ozil

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Predicted XI

Aston Villa predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Trezeguet, Mbwana Samatta, Jack Grealish

Arsenal predicted XI (3-4-3): Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Prediction

It’s clear who has more to lose in this one. Arsenal are unlikely to be able to reach the European slots through the Premier League and so may have one eye on the FA Cup final. Villa, on the other hand, are desperate to retain their top-flight status.

With that in mind, I’d expect Villa to come out all guns blazing and look to put pressure on Arsenal’s defence. The Gunners' defence will likely see changes from Saturday’s game against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to rotate his squad since the season’s restart, but in this instance, it could play into Villa’s hands. If he does rest stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as might be suspected, Dean Smith’s side could be in with a chance.

However, their profligacy in front of goal is a massive worry. Strikers Mbwana Samatta and Keinan Davis have struggled in particular.

A win would obviously be ideal for Villa here, but I’m not sure they’ll get it. Instead, we could see a draw. This would potentially mean the fight against relegation would go into the final day of the season.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal