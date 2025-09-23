Aston Villa vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025 

Aston Villa and Bologna will kick-start their UEFA Europa League campaign when they square off on Thursday. The game will be played at Villa Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Sunderland in the Premier League over the weekend. Their hosts were reduced to 10 men when Reinildo Mandava was sent off in the 33rd minute but they waited until midway through the second half to take advantage, with Matty Cash breaking the deadlock. Wilson Isidor equalized with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Bologna, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Genoa in Serie A. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Mikael Egill Ellertsson putting the visitors ahead in the 63rd minute while Santiago Castro equalized 10 minutes later. Riccardo Orsolini scored the match-winner from the spot in the ninth minute of injury time.

Aston Villa vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were also drawn in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League last season. Aston Villa claimed a 2-0 home win.

Bologna are winless in their five European games against English opposition (four losses).

Villa have made a six-game winless start to the season across competitions (four losses).

Bologna's four league games this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Villa were unbeaten in six European home games last season, winning five games and keeping four clean sheets.

Bologna's four games this season have been goalless at the break.

Aston Villa vs Bologna Prediction

Aston Villa have had a spectacular fall from grace, dropping from the standards that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification in the final 15 minutes of last season to relegation concerns this term.

They finally scored their first league goal in their fifth game but being held to a draw by a 10-man Sunderland led to Unai Emery publicly criticizing his players. The 53-year-old is a Europa League specialist, as no manager has managed more than his four titles, while he has also made the final in each of his last five full seasons in the Europa League.

Bologna had a poor experience in the UEFA Champions League last season, being eliminated in the league phase. They have alternated between a loss and win in their four league games so far but fans will hope this trend is bucked.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna

Aston Villa vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

