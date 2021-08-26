Aston Villa vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Aston Villa square off against newbies Brentford in an enticing Premier League 2021-22 season matchday three clash at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Aston Villa are coming off an emphatic 6-0 triumph over Barrow in the League Cup. Youngster Cameron Archer registered a sumptuous hat-trick, while Anwar El-Ghazi struck a brace. Frederic Guilbert also made the net bulge as Villa progressed to the next round of the competition.

Brentford also managed a routine win in their League Cup tie, defeating minnows Forest Green 3-1 in regulation. Jack Aitchison put the visitors in front in the eighth minute, but goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, and Marcus Forss sealed a comfortable win for the London-based side.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Head-to-Head

Aston Villa surprisingly have a poor record against Brentford, having lost three and drawn three matches. Brentford are unbeaten in the six matches that the two English sides have played and will look to continue that streak on Saturday.

Aston Villa form guide (all competitions): W-W-L

Brentford form guide (all competitions): W-D-W

Aston Villa vs Brentford Team News

Aston Villa

Despite manager Dean Smith's optimism, Ollie Watkins remains a doubt for Saturday's affair. Bertrand Traore has been ruled out with an injury as well.

Trezeguet is a long-term fitness concern, while Morgan Sanson continues to build up match fitness. Leon Bailey's participation is in doubt due to a hamstring problem.

Injuries: Trezeguet, Bertrand Traore

Doubtful: Leon Bailey, Morgan Sanson, Ollie Watkins

Suspensions: None

🗣 Nathan Young-Coombes: "We were unlucky not to get anything out of the game"



The young forward discusses yesterday's defeat at Chelsea 👇#BrentfordB #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/g8LIxyDfcm — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 26, 2021

Brentford

Mads Sorensen was diagnosed with an injury in Brentford's Cup game and is out for the match against Villa. Josh Dasilva and Denmark international Mathias Jensen have been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Mads Sorensen, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Aston Villa vs Brentford Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash; Jacob Ramsey, Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia; Anwar El-Ghazi, Danny Ings

Brentford Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction

Aston Villa will have to labor for goals against a stingy Brentford side who have made a great start to their Premier League campaign. Villa are missing some key attackers, and Jack Grealish's departure has not helped them either.

However, we expect Dean Smith's side to manage a win by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

