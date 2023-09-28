Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

Aston Villa will look to kick on with their bright start to the new Premier League season as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa head into Saturday's game against the Seagulls having lost two of their last three games in all competitions. Losses in the Europa Conference League and the EFL Cup to Legia Warsaw and Everton, respectively, sandwich their 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League last Sunday.

Ollie Watkins' 73rd-minute winner at Stamford Bridge took Villa to sixth in the Premier League table. Unai Emery's men have picked up four wins in their last five league matches and they should feel reasonably confident about their chances this weekend.

But they will have their work cut out against a formidable Brighton & Hove Albion side that's playing some of the best football in the country right now. Roberto de Zerbi's swashbuckling brand of the beautiful game has been a huge hit and the Seagulls have been flying in the league this new season.

They have picked up five wins in six Premier League matches so far and sit third in the table. Brighton have won their last three league games with the same 3-1 scoreline against the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Bournemouth.

They currently average three goals per game and are the top-scoring team in the league so far this season (18 goals).

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have lost their last four Premier League matches against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have won three of their four Premier League home games against Brighton.

This is the seventh time that Aston Villa have won four of their first six Premier League games in a season.

Brighton have already won five Premier League matches this season. It took them 12 games to pick up as many wins last term.

Aston Villa have won their last nine consecutive home Premier League games. This is their best winning streak at home in the league since a 13-game spell between February and October 1983.

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Aston Villa have looked a bit vulnerable in their latest outings, particularly in their losses against Legia Warsaw and Everton. But Brighton were also beaten in the EFL Cup in their latest outing by Chelsea, a team that has struggled up until now.

This is likely to be an exciting affair but the Seagulls are likely to edge it.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes