Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa outfit in an important clash at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have staged a recovery under Graham Potter this month. The Blues were impressive in their 2-0 victory against AC Milan and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 68 out of the 160 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 57 victories.

Aston Villa have won only one of their last 10 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming on the final day of the campaign last year.

Chelsea have won six of their last eight away games against Aston Villa in the Premier League - as many as they had managed in their first 19 such matches in the competition.

Aston Villa won their previous Premier League home game by a 1-0 margin and will be looking to secure consecutive league wins at Villa Park for the first time since August 2021.

After only two victories in their first five games in the Premier League games this season, Chelsea have put together a three-game winning streak in the competition.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Premier League - their longest such run ever under Steven Gerrard and their longest such run as a club since December 2020.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have experienced a resurgence under Graham Potter and have managed to get the best out of their squad over the past month. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount have shown flashes of brilliance under the new manager and will look to step up this weekend.

Aston Villa have managed to add a degree of stability to their shaky Premier League campaign but are now up against an in-form opponent. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes

