Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th December 2021

Aston Villa entertain Chelsea at Villa Park in Boxing Day Premier League action on Sunday. The visitors are winless in their last two league outings. They were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, just a couple of days after their 1-1 home draw against Everton.

This will be the first game in 11 days for the hosts, as their home game against Burnley was postponed on account of a COVID-19 outbreak at Villa. Chelsea have lost steam in their title charge and now find themselves six points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea have suffered a loss in their last two Boxing Day fixtures and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 159 times across all competitions. Chelsea have the upper hand with 66 wins to their name, while Aston Villa are not far behind with 58 wins.

Aston Villa and Chelsea have met three times in 2021, with two wins for Chelsea and one for Aston Villa. Chelsea's both wins were at the Stamford Bridge while Villa were victorious in their home fixture in May.

Aston Villa are winless in their Boxing Day Premier League fixtures against Chelsea but have been victorious in their last three Boxing Day outings.

Chelsea are undefeated in nine of their last 10 games against Aston Villa in all competitions.

Seven of the hosts' last eight wins over the Blues across all competitions have come at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction

Aston Villa recorded a 2-1 win in their home fixture over Chelsea last season. Having lost twice to Chelsea in September, they'll be hoping that they can get the better of the visitors under new manager Steven Gerrard.

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the League Cup fixture against Brentford but it was only their third win in eight outings across all competitions. COVID-19 has impacted both sides this month and there are a few players on both sides that face late fitness tests ahead of the game.

Aston Villa head into the game well-rested while this will be the fourth game in 10 days for Chelsea. All things considered, a narrow win for Villa looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa (Chelsea have been struggling lately while Aston Villa have recorded four of their seven wins this season at home)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5 (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Villa's last seven home games against Chelsea)

Tip 3 - Both sides to score in the second half: Yes (Aston Villa have scored after the break in five of their last six games; Chelsea have found the back of the net in the second half in six of their last eight games across all competitions)

