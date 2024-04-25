Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea take on an impressive Aston Villa side in an intriguing encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Blues slumped to a damaging 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have punched above their weight this season. The home side eased past Bournemouth by a 3-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 69 out of the 165 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 60 victories.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to complete a league double against Chelsea for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Chelsea have lost their last two matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Chelsea have won seven of their last nine matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League - more victories than they had managed than in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Chelsea have won only one of their last eight matches away from London in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming against Luton Town.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea were thoroughly outplayed by Arsenal this week and have a point to prove going into this game. Cole Palmer has been excellent for the Blues and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Aston Villa have grown in stature under Unai Emery and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes