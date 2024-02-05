Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2023 

Chelsea visit Villa Park on Wednesday to face Aston Villa in the fourth round replay of their FA Cup tie looking to pick themselves after successive losses in the Premier League.

The two sides played out a stalemate at Stamford Bridge on 27 January, with the Blues hampered by inefficiency on the ball but defending resolutely enough to keep out the Villans.

Since that fixture, though, Mauricio Pochettino's side have crashed to a 4-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool, followed by a 4-2 drubbing by Wolves at home on Sunday.

Villa will look to capitalize on the Blues' defensive frailties, especially after a stellar performance away to Sheffield United at the weekend. Unai Emery's swashbuckling side cut a swathe through the Blades with five unanswered goals as they demonstrated their fearsome attacking capability on a blistering night.

With 46 points from 23 games, Villa are up in fourth position on the league table, seven places above Chelsea, who've accrued 15 points fewer. It's also worth noting that in their league clash earlier this season, Villa pulled off a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge as Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 164 clashes between the sides before, with Chelsea winning on 68 occasions and losing to Aston Villa 60 times

After losing four games in a row to Chelsea, Aston Villa are three games unbeaten in the fixture

Chelsea have failed to score in their last three games against Aston Villa

Chelsea have won on their last two visits to Aston Villa: 3-1 in December 2021 and 2-0 in October 2022

Chelsea have conceded four each goals in their last two games: 4-1 vs Liverpool and 4-2 vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea are firmly under pressure now after consecutive losses in the league. It's easy to bet your odds in favor of Aston Villa, who are fresh off a 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United, but the Blues, for all their struggles, could pull off a win here as pressure mounts on Pochettino to save their faltering campaign.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

﻿