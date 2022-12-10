Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022 

Aston Villa and Chelsea will square off in a friendly at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Sunday (December 11). Both teams will use the game in preparation for a return to competitive action later this month.

Chelsea have not been in action since a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November. Joe Willock scored the winner for the Magpies midway through the second half.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have played two friendlies during the World Cup break. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City last month and followed that up with a 2-2 draw against Brighton on Thursday.

All four goals in the game came in the final 23 minutes. Deniz Undav scored a brace to help Brighton take a 2-1 lead after going behind before Arjan Raikhy equalised for Villa in the 86th minute.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 161 occasions, with Chelsea boasting 68 wins, while Aston Villa have been victorious 58 times.

Their most recent meeting in October saw Chelsea claim a 2-0 away victory, courtesy of a Mason Mount brace.

Chelsea lost their last three Premier League games before the break and are winless in five games since their win over Villa, their longest winless league run in over a decade.

Aston Villa's last four friendlies have seen goals at both ends and produced at least three goals.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both teams score.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea were in terrible form before the World Cup break, leading to increased pressure on new manager Graham Potter. The Englishman would have been relieved with the World Cup break to ease some pressure off his shoulders and perfect tactical improvements.

Villa, meanwhile, have had an upturn in fortunes in the league following Steven Gerrard's sacking and are closer to the Blues in the standings than they are to the relegation zone.

Despite this game being a friendly, both teams are likely to bring their A-game, and the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

