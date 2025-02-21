Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Aston Villa and Chelsea will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 26 late kick-off on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at Villa Park.

The hosts are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the same venue in midweek. Mohamed Salah gave the visitors the lead just before the half-hour mark but Youri Tielemans equalized in the 38th minute. Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead with a well-taken header in first half injury time but Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled the Reds level just past the hour-mark.

Chelsea, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 thrashing away to Brighton - their second defeat to the Seagulls in the space of a week. Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock with a goal of the season contender in the 27th minute while Yankuba Minteh doubled Brighton's lead 11 minutes later. The 20-year-old Gambia international put the icing on the cake with another goal in the 63rd minute.

The loss saw the Blues drop to sixth spot in the table, having secured 43 points from 25 games. Villa are ninth on 39 points.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 168th meeting between the two sides. Chelsea lead 70-60.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Chelsea claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Villa's last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Chelsea have won just two of their last nine league games (four losses).

Villa have lost just one of their last 22 home Premier League games played on Saturday (16 wins).

Chelsea have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight visits to Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction

Aston Villa have not been at their best in recent weeks, having drawn four of their last five games (one loss). However, Unai Emery's side have lost just one game at home all season and are just four points behind their visitors.

Chelsea's title charge just two months ago seems like a distant memory now as Enzo Maresca's side find themselves staring at the possibility of failing to qualify for Europe. Their hosts are one of the sides that could potentially usurp them, with Villa just four points behind in the race. The Blues are unbeaten in their last four visits to this stadium (three wins).

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

