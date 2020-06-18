Aston Villa vs. Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Aston Villa play host to Chelsea this Sunday in a Premier League game with huge ramifications. Find out all you need to know here.

The Blues defeated Villa 2-1 in their meeting earlier in the season.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea return to action this weekend against Aston Villa

The Premier League returned to our screens last night after over three months of its COVID-19 enforced suspension. And with the proverbial ball now rolling again, the games are coming thick and fast in the next few weeks. Aston Villa were in action against Sheffield United last night, but the Midlands side haven’t got to wait long until their next game.

Dean Smith’s team play host to Chelsea this Sunday, with Frank Lampard’s side still chasing a Champions League spot for next season.

With Villa still in danger of relegation, the ramifications for this match are absolutely huge for both sides.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides faced off was on December 4th at Stamford Bridge. That game saw Chelsea win 2-1, with a goal from former Villa striker Tammy Abraham helping to seal the Villains’ fate.

Historically, results between the two sides are relatively even. Villa have won 57 games, Chelsea 63, with 34 draws. However, in recent times, the Blues definitely have the advantage.

Since the turn of the last decade, Villa have only defeated Chelsea twice, with their most recent win being in March 2014. The Blues, on the other hand, have taken 12 wins in the same time period, with just two games being drawn.

And naturally, recent form favours Lampard’s side too. Villa haven’t won a game since January 21st, while Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three.

Advertisement

Aston Villa form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Chelsea form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Team News

Villa’s squad appeared to come through their match with Sheffield United unscathed, but Dean Smith still has a handful of injury issues.

Striker Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton remain sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, while defenders Bjorn Engels and Frederic Guilbert picked up injuries during the lockdown. On-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater is expected to be back in training by the end of the week, but will likely miss this game.

Injured: Tom Heaton, Wesley, Bjorn Engels, Frederic Guilbert

Doubtful: Danny Drinkwater

Suspended: None

In a massive boost for Frank Lampard, the injury troubles plaguing his squad prior to lockdown are now largely over. The only concern appears to be Callum Hudson-Odoi, who will likely need to prove his fitness.

One man who may not feature is Pedro. The Spanish winger has reportedly agreed to join Roma when his contract expires this summer. And it’s been suggested that he may not want to jeopardise the move by risking injury in the Blues’ upcoming games.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Predicted XI

Aston Villa predicted XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland, Ahmed Elmohamady, Kortney Hause, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Conor Hourihane, Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Trezeguet, Mbwana Samatta, Jack Grealish

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Billy Gilmour, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Prediction

Under normal circumstances, it’d be easy to predict a Chelsea win here. Prior to the lockdown, Villa were in woeful form and seemed bereft of confidence. The Blues, on the other hand, were in the ascendancy. But the fact that Dean Smith’s men have played since the restart where Chelsea haven’t may make things trickier.

Villa looked up for the fight against relegation against Sheffield United even if they didn’t win. They appeared to be fit and dominated swathes of the game. Chelsea are undoubtedly the better side here, but will their players be fully match-fit? And how will they adjust to the odd atmosphere of an empty stadium?

Given the odd circumstances around the match, and the fact that Villa are a better side than their results have suggested, I’m going for a draw.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea