Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea will be aiming to secure a top-four finish when they take on Aston Villa in their final Premier League game of the season at Villa Park.

The hosts head into this tie off the back of a 2-1 victory over Tottenham and will be looking to close out their season with two wins from their final two games.

Chelsea kept their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League alive when they claimed a hard fought 2-1 win over Leicester City.

In an intense contest at Stamford Bridge, the Blues raced to a two-goal lead through Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho, before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back in the 76th minute.

This was their first win in three games after suffering 1-0 defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have now moved up to 67 points in the Premier League table, one point over Liverpool and Leicester City.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, ended their three-game winless run when they claimed a 2-1 win over Tottenham last time out.

Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring after eight minutes, but Dean Smith’s men turned the game on its heads thanks to an own goal from Sergio Regulion and an Ollie Watkins strike.

With 52 points from 37 games, Aston Villa are seated in place 11th in the league table, four points behind Leeds United.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Chelsea head into the game as the better side in this fixture, claiming 64 wins from 156 games against Aston Villa. The hosts have picked up 57 wins, while 35 games have ended in draws.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven games against the hosts. Their last meeting came back in December, when both sides settled for a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Chelsea Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Team News

Aston Villa

The hosts remain without the services of Matty Cash (hamstring), Dominic Revan (jaw), Trezeguet (knee) and Morgan Sanson (knee) through injuries. Ross Barkley will not be able to face his parent club.

Injured: Matty Cash, Dominic Revan, Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ross Barkley

Hear from the boss ahead of Sunday's final Premier League game of the season at Villa Park. 🎙️#AVLCHE https://t.co/lr8MttatfY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2021

Chelsea

Ngolo Kante (hamstring), Kai Havertz (muscle) and Andreas Christensen (hamstring) are major doubts for the game having sustained injuries.

Injured: Ngolo Kante, Kai Havertz, Andreas Christensen

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Reece James; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount; Timo Werner

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction

Following their impressive win over Leicester City, Chelsea will head into the game full of confidence and will be desperate to secure a top-four finish. We predict the Blues will claim all three points as they take on an inconsistent Aston Villa side.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea