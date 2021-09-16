Aston Villa vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Everton on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will want to win this game.

Everton are in fourth place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Toffees eased past Burnley by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Everton Head-to-Head

Aston Villa and Everton are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 82 matches apiece out of a total of 224 games played between the two teams.

The previous match between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Aston Villa form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-L

Everton form guide in the Premier League: W-W-D-W

Aston Villa vs Everton Team News

Aston Villa have a strong squad

Aston Villa

Trezeguet and Keinan Davis have not trained with the squad this week and are unavailable for selection. Carney Chukwuemeka has issues with their fitness and is unlikely to be risked against Everton.

Injured: Trezeguet, Keinan Davis

Doubtful: Carney Chukwuemeka

Suspended: None

Everton need to win this game

Everton

Fabian Delph and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. James Rodriguez is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Fabian Delph, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Doubtful: James Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Everton Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore, Leon Bailey

Everton @Everton



Kicking off a new series,



Grab a brew and get settled for 25 minutes with Dimi. 💙 🆕 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝟐𝟒/𝟕 🆕Kicking off a new series, @22Demarai invites you into his home on a week that ended perfectly with his first Goodison goal! 🤩Grab a brew and get settled for 25 minutes with Dimi. 💙 🆕 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝟐𝟒/𝟕 🆕



Kicking off a new series, @22Demarai invites you into his home on a week that ended perfectly with his first Goodison goal! 🤩



Grab a brew and get settled for 25 minutes with Dimi. 💙

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes; Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Richarlison

Aston Villa vs Everton Prediction

Everton have exceeded expectations in the Premier League so far and will be intent on European qualification this season. The Toffees have excellent players in their ranks and will need to hit their stride ahead of a challenging period.

Aston Villa have struggled to get the best out of their new signings and will need to step up this weekend. Everton are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Everton

