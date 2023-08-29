Aston Villa vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Aston Villa host Hibernian at Villa Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday (August 31).

Following last week’s 5-0 hammering at the Easter Road Stadium in Scotland, Villa turned in another super team performance on Sunday, beating Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League.

Since kicking off the new season with a 5-1 loss to Newcastle United on August 12, Unai Emery’s side have won their next three games, scoring a staggering 12 goals.

Meanwhile, Hibernian were left empty handed once again in the Premiership, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Livingston at the weekend. Lee Johnson’s men have lost their opening three games of the new Scottish top-flight campaign and sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Hibernian are on a run of four defeats in five away games across competitions, with a 2-2 draw with Luzern on August 17 being the exception.

Aston Villa vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, following their first-leg clash last week.

Hibernian are winless in four of their last five games across competitions, losing three.

Aston Villa have won their last three games and are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 games across competitions, claiming eight wins, since May.

Hibernian are without a win in five away games, losing four, since a 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar outfit Europa FC in July.

Emery’s men are on a blistering run of eight competitive home wins since a 4-2 loss to Arsenal in February.

Aston Villa vs Hibernian Prediction

Villa are in impressive form in new campaign, firing on all cylinders. Emery’s men have been outstanding at the attacking end of the pitch and should claim another huge win against a struggling Hibernian side.

Prediction: Villa 3-0 Hibernian

Aston Villa vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villa

Tip 2: First-half winners - Villa (The Premier League side have led at half-time in seven of their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Villa’s last seven outings.)