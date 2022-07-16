Aston Villa vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Leeds United are back in action with another pre-season fixture this weekend as they take on Aston Villa on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent over the past year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Preview

Aston Villa finished in 14th place in the Premier League standings last season and have been fairly impressive under Steven Gerrard. The Lions eased past Walsall by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leeds United escaped relegation by a narrow three-point margin last season and have several amends to make this year. Jesse Marsch's charges edged Brisbane Roar to a 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Leeds United and have won 41 out of the 104 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 32 victories.

Raphinha has become the most expensive export in Leeds United's history after his £55-million move to Barcelona, beating his former teammate Kalvin Phillips £45-million transfer fee.

Leeds United conceded an astonishing 79 goals from their 38 games in the Premier League last season - only Norwich City have been worse defensively with 84 goals conceded.

Aston Villa ended their Premier League campaign on a poor note and could manage only two points in their last four games of the season.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and will look to extend their streak against Aston Villa this week.

Aston Villa have scored a total of 14 goals in their last seven matches in all competitions and will look to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United seem to have a clear plan in place with Jesse Marsch in charge and will need to make the most of their burgeoning transfer budget. With Raphinha now at Barcelona, the likes of Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt will need to step up and make their mark.

Aston Villa have shown a considerable degree of improvement under Steven Gerrard but will need to be more consistent in the coming months. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this friendly.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Leeds United

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Leeds United @LUFC 🎙 Patrick: "It was nice to be back out there, and get better with each game" 🎙 Patrick: "It was nice to be back out there, and get better with each game" https://t.co/swv8nW5tcE

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joe Gelhardt to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far