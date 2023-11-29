Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

The action continues in the UEFA Europa Conference League when Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw square off in a top-of-the-table clash in Group E on Thursday.

Both sides are currently level on nine points and we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing as they look to finish as group winners.

Aston Villa maintained their fine run of results at the weekend when they fought back from being behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s side have now won their last three matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League on November 9.

Aston Villa now return home, where they are on a blistering six-game winning streak, scoring 19 goals and conceding five since late September.

Elsewhere, Legia Warsaw failed to return to winning ways last time out as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw against Warta Poznań in the Polish top flight.

This followed a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against Lech Poznań at home on November 12 which saw their three-match winning streak come to an end.

Legia Warsaw now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they are currently second in Group E with nine points from four matches, only below Thursday’s hosts on goal difference.

Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw, with the Polish outfit claiming a 3-2 victory when they first squared off in September’s reverse fixture.

Aston Villa are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and one draw since September.

Legia Warsaw are unbeaten in their last five matches, picking up three wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat against Stal Mielec on October 29.

Aston Villa are on a run of six consecutive home wins across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 loss against Everton on September 27.

Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw both have their sights on securing top spot in Group E and we expect them to take the fight to each other on Thursday.

However, the Villains’ home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we are backing them to claim all three points at Villa Park.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Legia Warsaw

Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Aston Villa’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight outings)