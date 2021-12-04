Aston Villa vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th December 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa take on a struggling Leicester City side at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Preview

Aston Villa are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have shown gradual improvement under Steven Gerrard. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled defensively this year. The Foxes were held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Leicester City and have won 35 out of 104 games played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 25 victories.

Aston Villa have lost their last two home games against Leicester City and could suffer three consecutive defeats for the first time in 67 years.

Leicester City have won five of their last seven league games against Aston Villa and have been impressive in this fixture.

Leicester City have scored and conceded in 14 consecutive Premier League games away from home this year.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has an excellent record against Aston Villa and has scored five goals in his last five games against the home side.

Steven Gerrard suffered only his second league defeat in 55 matches last weekend and has never lost consecutive league games as a manager.

Brendan Rodgers has the best win rate against a single opponent in the Premier League and has won all six of his matches against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have struggled to get their defence together this season and will need to make improvements this weekend. The Foxes have been involved in several high-scoring games this season and will be desperate for a clean sheet.

Aston Villa have improved under Steven Gerrard but still have plenty of work to do to move into the top half of the table. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Leicester City to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi