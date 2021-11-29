Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st December

Aston Villa will host Manchester City at Villa Park on Wednesday night as fixtures start to come thick and fast in the Premier League over the next few weeks.

New manager Steven Gerrard has certainly got Aston Villa moving in the right direction. They picked up a second successive win on Saturday as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Matt Targett opened the scoring for Villa and they survived an impressive second-half performance from the Eagles before John McGinn made it 2-0 in the 86th minute. Marc Guehi scored a consolation goal for Palace in the dying embers of the game.

Villa have moved up to 13th in the Premier League table and have put a seven-point gap between themselves and the drop zone. After his second win in as many matches, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said:

"We can't get carried away, it has been a positive couple of weeks. The players have been fantastic in their application. We had to dig in at times today but we managed to get over the line which is nice."

Meanwhile, Manchester City did well to get the better of a well-organized and resolute West Ham United on Saturday. The heavy snow didn't help proceedings much either.

Pep Guardiola's men took some time to grow into the game but Ilkay Gundogan secured the lead for his side by getting in at the end of a Riyad Mahrez cross in the 34th minute. City kept creating chances and Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez came close to scoring shortly afterwards.

Fernandinho put the game to bed in the 90th minute. Manuel Lanzini pulled one back in the fourth minute of stoppage time but it came all too late for his side. Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table with 29 points after 13 games. They trail league leaders Chelsea by a single point.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have won 10 out of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have just a single win in their last 14 Premier League matches aganist Manchester City.

Aston Villa registered one win in eight midweek Premier League matches in the 2020-21 season. It came against Tottenham Hotspur in May.

Manchester City have won all of their last 15 Premier League matches played on a Wednesday. They have scored 36 goals and shipped in just six in those games.

Aston Villa have lost 13 of their last 14 meetings with the regining Premier League champions.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction

Aston Villa have shown promise under Steven Gerrard. But they did look a bit vulnerable at times against Crystal Palace. It will take a while for Gerrard to fully implement his ideas at his new club. Meanwhile, Manchester City have been in great form.

They've beaten Manchester United, Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham United in their last four matches across all competitions. They look well settled and will carve out several big chances in any given game. Aston Villa are likely to suffer their first defeat under Steven Gerrard on Wednesday against the Cityzens.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Game to have over 3.5 goals - Yes

