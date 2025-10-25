Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at Villa Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Cityzens eased past Villarreal by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Go Head Eagles in the Europa League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 82 out of the 183 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 59 victories.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League encounter in August this year.

Manchester City have won each of their last three matches in the Premier League without conceding a single goal and have scored a total of five goals in these matches.

Aston Villa were on a winning run of five matches on the trot in all competitions before they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Go Ahead Eagles this week.

Ad

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have managed to hit their stride over the past month. Erling Haaland has been prolific for his side in recent weeks and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Aston Villa can pull off an upset on their day and have impressive players in their ranks. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More