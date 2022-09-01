Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa lock horns with an impressive Manchester City side at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form over the past week. The Cityzens thrashed Nottingham Forest by a stunning 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 79 out of the 177 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 57 victories.

Aston Villa are winless in their last 11 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League and have conceded 22 goals in their last seven games against Guardiola's side.

Manchester City have won 14 of their last 16 games against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this run coming by a 3-2 margin in 2013.

Manchester City have won 28 Premier League games against Aston Villa and are more successful against them than they are against any other team in the competition.

Aston Villa have lost 15 of their last 16 games against reigning Premier League champions, with the only exception during this period coming against Liverpool in 2020.

Aston Villa have lost four of their first five matches in the Premier League season for the first time in 25 years.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been in excellent form over the past week and have been virtually unstoppable in the final third. Erling Haaland has scored six goals in his last two games in the Premier League and will be intent on finishing as the season's top scorer.

Aston Villa have struggled under Steven Gerrard and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-4 Manchester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

