Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Aston Villa lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview

Aston Villa are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Cityzens were held to a 3-3 draw in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 80 out of the 179 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 57 victories.

Aston Villa are winless in their last 13 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 margin in 2013.

Manchester City have found the back of the net in 17 of their last 18 matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have scored a total of 48 goals in the process.

Aston Villa have won only one of their last 12 matches played out on a Wednesday in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming in May 2021.

Manchester City have won 25 of their last 26 matches played out on a Wednesday in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to find their cutting edge this season. The Cityzens have dropped points in each of their last three league games and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Aston Villa have thrived under Unai Emery and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes