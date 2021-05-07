Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Aston Villa are set to play host to Manchester United at the Villa Park on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Aston Villa come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Carlo Ancelotti's Everton last Sunday at the Goodison Park. Goals from striker Ollie Watkins and Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi ensured victory for Dean Smith's Aston Villa. Star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the consolation goal for Everton.

Manchester United, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Paulo Fonseca's Roma yesterday in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League, but progressed to the final on aggregate.

Second-half goals from veteran striker Edin Dzeko and Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante and an own goal from Brazilian left-back Alex Telles sealed the deal for Roma. A brace from experienced Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani proved to be a mere consolation for Manchester United.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost one and drawn five.

Aston Villa stat leaders this season:



Most interceptions

Matty Cash (59)



Most shots blocked

Ezri Konsa (39)



Most clearances

Tyrone Mings (154)



Most tackles won

Matty Targett (74)



The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Manchester United beating Aston Villa 2-1. Goals from French striker Anthony Martial and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes secured the win for Manchester United. Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore scored the sole goal for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-L-L-W

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-W-W

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Team News

Aston Villa

Aston Villa will be without Egyptian winger Trezeguet and French midfielder Morgan Sanson, while there are doubts over the availability of star forward Jack Grealish. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Dean Smith is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet

Doubtful: Jack Grealish

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unable to call upon the services of France international Anthony Martial and centre-back Phil Jones, while there are doubts over the availability of Welsh winger Daniel James.

Injured: Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Daniel James

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Ross Barkley, Anwar El Ghazi, Ollie Watkins

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani averages 51.3 touches per non-penalty goal in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any player in the division.



Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction

Aston Villa are currently 10th in the English Premier League. Dean Smith's side had a good start to the season, but were unable to keep up the momentum. The absence of captain and star player Jack Grealish due to injury in recent weeks has not helped.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league table, four points ahead of 3rd-placed Leicester City who have played a game more. Key to the Red Devils' good performances this season have been players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United should be able to edge past Aston Villa.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United

