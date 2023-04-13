Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Eddie Howe's impressive Newcastle United side in an important clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have shown marked improvement after a slow start to their campaign. The home side eased past Nottingham Forest by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Magpies edged Brentford to a 2-1 scoreline in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 73 out of the 170 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 58 victories.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, Aston Villa have lost their last two matches against the Magpies in the competition.

Newcastle United won the reverse fixture by a 4-0 scoreline and will be looking to complete their first Premier League double against Aston Villa since the 2013-14 campaign.

Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa have won all their three home games against Newcastle United in the competition.

Since Unai Emery was appointed as their manager, Aston Villa have picked up 35 points - only Arsenal have a better record in the Premier League during this period.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Aston Villa have grown in stature under Unai Emery and are also fighting for a place in Europe. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

