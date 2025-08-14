Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with its first set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview
Newcastle United finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Magpies slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.
Aston Villa, on the other hand, finished in sixth place in the league table last season and have also stepped up to the plate in recent months. The home side defeated Villarreal by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Newcastle United have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 76 out of the 175 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 60 victories.
- Aston Villa won the previous game between the two teams by a 4-1 margin in April this year and could win consecutive games against Newcastle United in the Premier League for the first time since the 2004-05 season.
- Newcastle United have lost five of their last six matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-1 margin in January 2024.
- Newcastle United have won their opening match of the Premier League season in each of their last three campaigns - more victories than they had achieved in the 14 years preceding this run.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction
Newcastle United have grown in stature in recent years and will be intent on making the most of their form this season. Anthony Gordon has come into his own at the club and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Aston Villa have also shown remarkable progress under Unai Emery and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes