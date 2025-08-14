Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The Premier League is back in action with its first set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Magpies slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, finished in sixth place in the league table last season and have also stepped up to the plate in recent months. The home side defeated Villarreal by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 76 out of the 175 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 60 victories.

Aston Villa won the previous game between the two teams by a 4-1 margin in April this year and could win consecutive games against Newcastle United in the Premier League for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Newcastle United have lost five of their last six matches away from home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-1 margin in January 2024.

Newcastle United have won their opening match of the Premier League season in each of their last three campaigns - more victories than they had achieved in the 14 years preceding this run.

Ad

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have grown in stature in recent years and will be intent on making the most of their form this season. Anthony Gordon has come into his own at the club and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Aston Villa have also shown remarkable progress under Unai Emery and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More