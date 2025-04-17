Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19 2025

Aston Villa welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park for a huge Premier League match this Saturday.

Just five points separate these two sides, with Aston Villa in 7th on 54 points and Newcastle four places higher in 3rd on 59.

So with Champions League qualifying spots still up for grabs, who will come out on top in the Midlands this weekend?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle have won their last three matches in a row against Aston Villa, including a 3-0 victory at St. James' Park earlier this season. At Villa Park, though, the Magpies have won just once in their last six matches, losing four of those fixtures.

Aston Villa were unfortunate to be eliminated from the Champions League this week by Paris St. Germain, despite scoring an impressive 3-2 win over the French champions. The game was just PSG's second defeat of 2025.

Newcastle also played this week, thrashing Crystal Palace 5-0 at St. James' Park to move into 3rd place in the table. Despite the absence of boss Eddie Howe due to illness, the Magpies are on a fantastic run of form, winning their last five league games in a row.

Aston Villa are one of the few Premier League teams to be able to come close to Newcastle's current run of form. Their 0-3 win over Southampton last weekend was their fourth victory in a row, and they have won five of their last six league games.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak once again netted against Crystal Palace this week, taking his tally for the season to 25 in all competitions. The Swedish international has scored six goals in his last eight matches.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction

Given the stellar form of these teams, as well as a potential Champions League qualifying spot at stake, this could prove to be one of the best games of the season.

It's also a remarkably difficult one to predict. Newcastle have been free-scoring in recent weeks, while Aston Villa have conceded the most goals of any side in the current top eight.

However, Villa also have a staggering array of offensive talents such as Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Marco Asensio and Morgan Rogers, meaning things won't be easy for Newcastle either.

Given the run both sides are on, it's hard to see either losing, so expect a score draw here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in 11 of Newcastle's last 13 Premier League games).

Tip 3: Alexander Isak to score for Newcastle - Yes (Isak has scored six goals in his last eight games).

