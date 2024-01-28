Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2024

Aston Villa and Newcastle United return to action in the Premier League when they go head-to-head at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Having suffered a 5-1 hammering in August’s reverse fixture, Unai Emery’s men will look to exact revenge against the Magpies and continue their push for a top-four finish.

Aston Villa were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game as they played out a goalless draw with Chelsea in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Friday.

This followed a goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on January 14 which saw their two-game winning run come to an end.

Aston Villa now return to action in the Premier League, where they are on course to secure Champions League football as they sit fourth in the table, level on points with third-placed Arsenal.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, booked their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Head coach Eddie Howe will hope the cup win can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the Magpies turn their sights to the Premier League, where they are currently on a four-game losing streak.

With 29 points from 21 matches, Newcastle are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 74 wins from the last 172 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Newcastle United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Aston Villa have picked up 59 wins since their first encounter in February 1995, while the spoils have been shared on 39 occasions.

Newcastle United have failed to win their last seven visits to Villa Park, including four consecutive defeats since November 2019.

Emery’s men have won all but one of their last 11 home games in all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on December 22 being the exception.

Newcastle are on a run of five consecutive away defeats in the Premier League and hold the division’s second-worst away record, having picked up just five points from their 10 games on the road.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Prediction

While Newcastle will look to build on their cup win and pick up a first league win on the road since September, they face an Aston Villa side who boast the best home record this season.

We predict Emery's men will maintain their fine run of results at Villa Park and claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last eight clashes)