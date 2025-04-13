Aston Villa vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League features another set of knockout matches this week as PSG lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in a crucial quarterfinal clash at Villa Park on Tuesday. PSG won the first leg by a comprehensive 3-1 margin and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Ad

Aston Villa vs PSG Preview

Aston Villa are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. The home side thrashed Southampton by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Parisian giants have been dominant on the domestic front this year and have shown steady improvement in the UEFA Champions League under Luis Enrique.

Ad

Trending

Aston Villa vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only match that has been played between PSG and Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League took place in the reverse fixture and ended in a 3-1 victory for PSG.

Aston Villa have lost three of their last four matches against opponents from France in major European competitions, with each of these defeats coming in succession.

PSG have been eliminated in three of the seven ties in which they have managed to win the first leg by a margin of at least two goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Aston Villa lost the first leg of a European knockout fixture by a margin of at least two goals for the third time last week - they have failed to progress to the next round on each of the two previous occasions.

Ad

Aston Villa vs PSG Prediction

PSG put on a clinical show in the first leg and will be intent on extending their lead this week. The Parisians have consistently flattered to deceive in the UEFA Champions League in the past and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Aston Villa can pull off an upset on their day but have a mountain to climb going into this game. PSG have plenty of experienced on the European stage and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 PSG

Aston Villa vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More