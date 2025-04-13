Aston Villa vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League features another set of knockout matches this week as PSG lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in a crucial quarterfinal clash at Villa Park on Tuesday. PSG won the first leg by a comprehensive 3-1 margin and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.
Aston Villa vs PSG Preview
Aston Villa are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. The home side thrashed Southampton by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Parisian giants have been dominant on the domestic front this year and have shown steady improvement in the UEFA Champions League under Luis Enrique.
Aston Villa vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The only match that has been played between PSG and Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League took place in the reverse fixture and ended in a 3-1 victory for PSG.
- Aston Villa have lost three of their last four matches against opponents from France in major European competitions, with each of these defeats coming in succession.
- PSG have been eliminated in three of the seven ties in which they have managed to win the first leg by a margin of at least two goals in the UEFA Champions League.
- Aston Villa lost the first leg of a European knockout fixture by a margin of at least two goals for the third time last week - they have failed to progress to the next round on each of the two previous occasions.
Aston Villa vs PSG Prediction
PSG put on a clinical show in the first leg and will be intent on extending their lead this week. The Parisians have consistently flattered to deceive in the UEFA Champions League in the past and have a point to prove in this fixture.
Aston Villa can pull off an upset on their day but have a mountain to climb going into this game. PSG have plenty of experienced on the European stage and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 PSG
Aston Villa vs PSG Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSG to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes