Aston Villa vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2022

Aston Villa and Villarreal continue their preparations for a return to domestic league action when they face off in a friendly fixture on Thursday.

Unai Emery’s men saw off Premier League rivals Chelsea in their final friendly in the United Arab Emirates last time out and will look to build on that result.

After 15 rounds of matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa currently sit 12th in the league table after picking up 18 points.

The Villans' major struggles have come away from home, where they have picked up just five points from a possible 24 and hold the league’s sixth-worst record.

Aston Villa, who secured a 1-0 friendly victory over Chelsea last Sunday to end their two-game winless run, will look to build on that result and pick up consecutive wins for the first time since July.

Meanwhile, Villarreal claimed a 4-3 victory over Galatasaray when the sides squared off in a friendly last Tuesday.

This followed a 2-1 loss to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce on December 3 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Villarreal are currently ninth in the La Liga standings after picking up 21 points from 14 matches.

Aston Villa vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Aston Villa and Villarreal, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in eight of their last nine friendly matches, claiming five wins and three draws since July.

Villarreal have won three of their last four matches, with a 2-1 loss to Fenerbahce on December 3 being the exception.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since October’s 2-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Aston Villa vs Villarreal Prediction

Buoyed by Sunday’s solid display against Graham Potter’s men, Aston Villa will head into Thursday in sky-high spirits as they look to secure a second consecutive victory.

However, Villarreal have put together a string of impressive displays in recent weeks, particularly in attack, where they have netted 15 goals in their last four matches. We predict another high-scoring contest, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Villarreal

Aston Villa vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Aston Villa’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Villarreal’s last eight games)

